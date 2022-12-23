Great Lakes Advocate

Barrington Tops Forest Road reopened following flood damage and landslips

December 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After "a marathon wait" of 640 days, Barrington Tops Forest Road has re-opened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.