Col Schubert has notched up three decades with JR Richards and Sons

By Jeanene Duncan
December 23 2022 - 5:00pm
Forster depot operations supervisor, Brad Willmette and CEO, Leon Grosso presented Col with a certificate of appreciation and bonus for his 30 years dedication to JR Richards.

When Col Schubert was asked if he would like a couple of days casual truck driving work with JR Richards and Sons he never dreamt those two days would extend into three decades.

