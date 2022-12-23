When Col Schubert was asked if he would like a couple of days casual truck driving work with JR Richards and Sons he never dreamt those two days would extend into three decades.
In that time Col has proven himself to be a great operator, a great representative of our company and above all else, a great person, JR Richards and Sons owner, Ken Richards said.
"I feel privileged to have had Col as a colleague, and a friend, for the last 30 years and I look forward to the next 30, although Col might have something to say about that," he said.
The respect and affection is mutual, with Col describing the company which was founded in Tuncurry more than 60 years ago as akin to family.
"The Richards family is just like my family; they treat me as family," Col said.
Col was still scratching his head questioning with a laugh if he had ever been officially put on the books.
"I was asked to do two days, and then they asked me to do another two days and I just kept coming back," he said.
After finishing his secondary education in Wauchope, Col tried his hand in a number of areas, milking cows and working for a time at the Wingham abattoirs.
But, following his dad driving trucks wasn't far from the back of his mind.
"I grew up with trucks; my dad drove a truck and I used to ride with him when I was little, and my son used to ride with me," he said.
"As soon as I was old enough I got my truck licence."
For a number of years Col had his own rig, and at one time was under contract to the former Great Lakes Council.
But that was before his invite to drive with JR Richards.
Clocking on a 4am, Col begins his daily side-lift service doing the 'bush-run' to Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest three days a week and travels out to Stroud and Dungog on other days.
He then 'floats' to help mates in the local area finish their runs before signing-off between 2.30-3pm.
As with any success story, Col has watched the company grow from its Tuncurry base to depots in Cundletown and Gloucester to more than 580 employees across the State driving, maintaining or administering 350 trucks.
More than 150 people are employed locally.
"It's grown bigger and busier.
"When I started there were just two of us, and in those days we had to remember the streets."
Today's modern garbage trucks are equipped with the latest digital technology like on-board monitoring cameras and GPS tracking.
Col has been good for the company; people like him, Forster depot operations supervisor, Brad Willmette said.
Drivers are much appreciated members of the community, with many receiving Christmas gifts.
With an almost endless book of tales from his time driving for JR, Col loves retelling the story of the time a grateful woman raced out in just her t-shirt and undies to pass on a gift six pack.
Col's employment history stands as a proud testament to the company where 25 per cent of the workforce have been with the company for more than 10 years.
And, in his 30 years on the job Col has taken just one week of sick leave off to recover from a nasty case of chicken pox..
Col's daily work is supported by apprentices and local tradespeople who do all major vehicle services and fit-outs and construct all the large commercial front-lift bins in the Tuncurry workshop.
Locally, JR Richards has trained more than 70 apprentices in the past 10 years who support the fleet that performs the domestic kerbside services for the communities of 34 NSW Local Government Council areas.
JR Richards assists a wide range of volunteer organisations with cash and waste service donations to the value of more than $100,000 annually
These donations are supporting the voluntary efforts of many of the company's employees.
Col's loves are fishing, V8 Supercars and Forster/Tuncurry Hawks Football Club.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
