Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council is reviewing its sand transfer system

December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council will continue to renourish sand on Jimmys Beach protect the area from the threat of coastal erosion. Picture supplied.

A review of the sand transfer system, which pumps sand from a stockpile at Winda Woppa to Jimmys Beach, has been undertaken by MidCoast Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.