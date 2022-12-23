Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast

Markets Guide
December-January
Pacific Palms Market, community hall, Monday, December 26 from 9am; Thursday Produce Markets, Taree, Thursday, December 29 from 7.30am. Black Head Bazaar, Wylie Breckenridge Park, Sunday, January 1, from 8am; Hallidays Point Car Boot Sale, January 1 from 7am; Harrington Market, Oxley Reserve, Sunday, January 1 from 8am; Wingham Farmers Market, Wingham Baptist Church, Saturday, January 7 from 8am; Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, January 7 from 8am; Gloucester Farmers Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, January 14 from 8am; Johns River Country Market, Johns River Community Hall, Saturday, January 14 from 8am; Coomba Growers, Coomba Aquatic Club, Saturday, January 14 from 9am; Forster Town Market, Town Park, Sunday, January 15 from 8am; Burrell Creek Market, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, January 15 from 9am; Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, Saturday, January 21 from 8am; The Hub Markets, showground, Saturday, January 23 from 8am; Nabiac Farmers Market, showground, Saturday, January 28.
Maritime Exhibition at Wingham Museum
December-January
A new exhibition exploring Australians' love of boats is on show at Wingham Museum through December and January. Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats, created by the Australian Maritime Museums Council (AMMC) and the Australian National Maritime Museum, provides an opportunity for regional audiences to hear national and local stories. Australia's history is populated with maritime related stories. With more than 1000 rivers and a coast that stretches for more than 36,000 kilometres, it is no surprise that Australia abounds with stories of people who have lived and worked on the water. This exhibition presents some of those stories, exploring the remarkable connections between people and their boats. Thirty-four stories were nominated by maritime museums and heritage institutions from around Australia with 12 of the most compelling stories selected to feature in the exhibition. Wingham Museum has added to this with two local exhibitions. One showcases Hector Gollan of Tinonee and his boats, and the other features Taree boat builder Bill Ryan. Wingham Museum is on the corner of Farquhar and Bent Streets, Wingham. The Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Entry is adults $5, pensioners $4, children $1, and family $10.
Exhibition at Yalawanyi Ganya
Until January 20
'Home: Aboriginal Art from New South Wales' is a regional education program from the Art Gallery of NSW and the NSW Department of Education. The program was delivered through the Manning Regional Art Gallery to 260 students from 10 schools in the MidCoast region. The artworks are on exhibition in the foyer of MidCoast Council's administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree. The exhibition is free and runs until Friday, January 20, 2023.
Coast Images Exhibition
Until Friday, January 27
Enjoy the coastal photography of Ava Davidson at the MidCoast Libraries Hallidays Point branch. Ava showcases a natural paradise of ocean, creeks, sand dunes and vegetation in her exhibition. The library is open from 10am-5pm, Monday-Friday, 10am-noon, Saturday. Closed Sunday
Gloucester art exhibition
To January 1
Gloucester Gallery is set to finish the year in a big way with the return of Newcastle artist, Susana Enriquez and her collection, 'Beyond the Landscape'. Beginning Thursday, December 8, the exhibition captures the sights and experiences of Tasmania, filtered through Susana's highly emotive and abstract vision.
Pinks Family Carnival
Until Thursday, January 26
Tuncurry's much loved annual summer time carnival is back at John Wright Park. Offering a variety of carnival rides and amusements, an afternoon the Pinks Family Carnival will have something for the whole family. Gates open from 6.30-10pm nightly.
Unseen Transitions exhibition
December 21 - January 28
'Unseen Transitions' is a collaborative exhibition exploring the correlating conditions of the environment and our own psychological experiences. Needle-felt sculptor Gemma Cross and textile artist Freyja Moon draw from their understandings of local nature and mental illness to communicate a message of awareness and compassion for the Earth and ourselves. Taking place during their exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree, Gemma Cross and Freyja Moon also invite members of the public to interact with the activities of their Wall Project residency. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday - 10am to 4pm, closed Monday and Sunday.
Santa comes to Moorland
Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24
Listen out for Santa's "Ho Ho Ho" as he makes his way around Moorland and South Moorland on Christmas Eve, with the local fire fighters, dishing out sweets for the kiddies along his route. He will magic his way to the Moorland Rural Fire Station in Church Street, Moorland at 5:30pm, then will hop on the fire truck to James Street, Hannam Vale Road to Stewarts River Road. Coming back to Henry's Lane down to Coral Lane, then along to Coralville Road onto Jericho Road to Longpoint Road and return. Then onto Forrest Road and back to Church Road.
Santa visits villages
Christmas Eve
Santa will again be calling in at the Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade so the firies can drive him around the village to see all the children. The brigade will sound their siren so when they are leaving the fire shed to let the children know when to come out and greet Santa. For other communities check your local fire brigade's Facebook Page to see what time and which rout they will be taking Santa to see the children.
Fireworks on the Taree Foreshore
New Year's Eve
The celebratory fireworks displays will launch at 9pm in Taree, from a barge in the Manning River, located opposite Queen Elizabeth Park. There will be plenty of vantage points from both sides of the river. "Gather your friends and family and claim your place on the riverbank. Bring a picnic or support our local cafes and restaurants," MidCoast Council's Deb Tuckerman said.
Wallis Lake New Year's Eve fireworks
Saturday, December 31
Bring in the new year with a bang with a colourful fireworks display above Wallis Lake from 9am. Suggested vantage points include John Wright Park (towards East 33), Tuncurry John Holland Park, Forster, Gregory Reserve, Lone Pine Park and the Forster waterside.
Gloucester New Year's Eve
Saturday, December 31
New Year's Eve twilight market stalls, community festival and fireworks at Gloucester Park, brought to you by Gloucester Business Chamber.
John Gollan Day Festival
January 1-2
The annual John Gollan Day Festival and Fireworks return to Harrington on January 1, 2023. The day begins with markets on Oxley Reserve from 8am. The festival program includes live music, food stalls, carnival rides, fireworks and an historical photo exhibition. January 2 sees the historical photo exhibition continue along with the sideshow and carnival rides. This event is presented the Harrington and Surrounds Business and Community Association and is free entry for all to enjoy.
Bucketts to the Beach exhibition
From January 5
Andrea Noice and Marley Colborne, mother and son, come together for the first time to showcase landscapes from the Bucketts to Beach using an array of mediums, textiles and textures. The exhibition at Gloucester Gallery runs from January 5 to 31.
Music at Upper Lansdowne
January 6
Upper Lansdowne Hall's first event for 2023 will be "The Jellyman's Daughter" who are a unique band from Edinburgh and will be appearing at the hall on Friday evening, January 6 commencing at 7pm. Check out the Upper Lansdowne hall's web page for all the details. Phone Rita for bookings on 02 5591 6017.
Wingham Summertime Rodeo
January 7
The Wingham Summertime Rodeo is back for 2023, and nothing short of a herd of charging bulls can stop it this time. Back after a COVID enforced postponement, the rodeo will be held at the Wingham Showground on Saturday January 7 and will feature all of the action and excitement the event has become known for. READ MORE HERE
Bicycle Tour
January 7
A one day, 35-kilometre cycle loop around the beautiful Gloucester area.
Marine flares collection
January 8
Mid Coast boaties can dispose of expired marine flares on Sunday, January 8. Collection points are:
Bushfire preparedness program
January 24
A Bushfire SimTable Demonstration has been organised to be held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Tuesday evening, January 24 commencing at 6pm. This is a bushfire preparedness program with a difference. It allows landholders to see how our local topography, vegetation and weather affects the way a fire moves across the landscape. If you are interested in attending this demonstration, please go to the Upper Lansdowne Hall Facebook page where you can RSVP.
Cundletown Museum
December - January
Cundletown Museum is open Wednesdays to Sundays 10am to 3pm, The Museum will close for the Christmas Break from December 24 and reopen on Wednesday, January 4. The members would like to wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a healthy 2023, and look forward to seeing visitors in 2023.
Hawkesbury River cruise
February 13, 2023
Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society invites members of the public to join them on a Riverboat Postman cruise on the Hawkesbury River. A coach will depart Tuncurry Bus Stop at 5.20am and Cundletown Museum at 6am. Cost is $120 per person and includes coach travel, light brunch on the coach while travelling, the Hawksbury River Cruise and meals onboard. A deposit of $20 per person is required upon booking and balance can be paid in instalments over the next five months, with the final payment due by Wednesday, February 1, 2023. There will be no refunds for cancellation within five days prior to close. For more information or to book phone Margaret on 6553 9574 or 0428 522 556.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
