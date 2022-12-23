Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast

A new exhibition exploring Australians' love of boats is on show at Wingham Museum through December and January. Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats, created by the Australian Maritime Museums Council (AMMC) and the Australian National Maritime Museum, provides an opportunity for regional audiences to hear national and local stories. Australia's history is populated with maritime related stories. With more than 1000 rivers and a coast that stretches for more than 36,000 kilometres, it is no surprise that Australia abounds with stories of people who have lived and worked on the water. This exhibition presents some of those stories, exploring the remarkable connections between people and their boats. Thirty-four stories were nominated by maritime museums and heritage institutions from around Australia with 12 of the most compelling stories selected to feature in the exhibition. Wingham Museum has added to this with two local exhibitions. One showcases Hector Gollan of Tinonee and his boats, and the other features Taree boat builder Bill Ryan. Wingham Museum is on the corner of Farquhar and Bent Streets, Wingham. The Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Entry is adults $5, pensioners $4, children $1, and family $10.