Great Lakes Advocate

Nineteen students were featured on the State's distinguished list

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 12 2023 - 2:00am
Senior college principal, Davina Bowen with the high achieving 2022 Year 12 cohorts. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Year 12 Great Lakes College Tuncurry students have ended 13 years of school education on a high, with 19 featured on this year's Higher School Certificate distinguished list, while Tyler Budden was one of 780 students from across the State to earn a place on the top achievers list.

