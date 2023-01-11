Year 12 Great Lakes College Tuncurry students have ended 13 years of school education on a high, with 19 featured on this year's Higher School Certificate distinguished list, while Tyler Budden was one of 780 students from across the State to earn a place on the top achievers list.
Tyler, who was third in the State for industrial technology, plans to expand his growing business, Kustom Knives & Knick Knacks which he established in Rainbow Flat more than two years ago.
He also was toying with the idea of teaching knife making and blacksmithing.
"It is what I have wanted to for a long time," he said.
Senior college principal, Davina Bowen was please with the results, considering the many obstacles faced by COVID weary students during the past three years.
"This cohort has experienced three years of COVID; many have experienced the illness and have had time off school, and missed out on study routines during lockdown," she said.
"Overall, they have done really well."
Of the 147 graduates, 19 students made the distinguished list, seven achieved an ATAR of more than 90, while others were nominated to display their HSC visual art work and showcase industrial technology work in the SHAPE exhibition.
While the graduating numbers were down by 11 per cent on last year, the job climate for students has been positive with many obtaining full-time work beforehand.
Samantha Gwynne, who achieved 90.8, planned to study medical radiation at Queensland University of Technology.
"I am very happy, I was aiming for over 90," she said.
To ensure she reached her goal, Samantha studied during school holidays and undertook tutorials.
Harrison Caithness will take off for the trip of a lifetime in his 1999 Toyota camper van in February and concentrate on completing what he hopes will be first of many successful novels.
Despite his 96.35 ATAR, Harrison has no plans to attend university.
A fondness for babies and a passion to support mums was the motivation behind Ruby Hayes' decision to study midwifery.
Ruby secured a 93.9, and will study at the University of Technology Sydney.
Will Paping will continue working as a trainee horticulturalist at Parkland Nursery, Tinonee.
"I never planned to go to uni, but might do an online course," Will said.
Ryan Peters was offered a number of university placements before settling on Wollongong.
He plans to study engineering.
"I always wanted to build a space probe," he said.
Ryan, who achieved a 91.6 ATAR, planned to attend university next year.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
