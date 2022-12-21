Film review | Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is action-packed animated fun with a message Advertising Feature

Antonio Banderas voices the title character in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Picture Dreamworks

PG, 102 minutes, out Boxing Day

3 stars

It's taken a while for this sequel to be made - Puss in Boots, itself a spinoff from the Shrek movies, came out in 2011. But this new film was worth the wait: while it's no classic, it's beautifully made and fine holiday fare for the family, with plenty of jokes and references for parents as well as adventure and comedy for the kids. But there's also a serious undertone and a well-integrated if hardly subtle message or two.

Cats, as we know, have nine lives. But so cavalier is the bold adventurer Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) that he loses count. In a funny montage early in this film, he's shocked to be told he's on his last life and it gives him pause (no, not paws - he already has those).

Reluctantly, he decides it's time to renounce his swashbuckling ways and retire. Puss buries his costume and sword and joins the feline menagerie of Mama Luna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). He soon becomes fat and bewhiskered in this cushy environment, but he's not happy - and certainly not desperate for the company of an overfriendly dog (Harvey Guillén) who's disguised himself as a cat.

It's not easy to escape one's past, however, and the criminal family of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo) come looking for him. They find his "grave" and let slip the existence of a Wishing Star they are seeking. Overhearing this, Puss thinks he can use it to get his lives back.

Puss reclaims his kit and, accompanied by the eager dog - who eventually is known by the name Perro - he sets off on his quest.

But there are others on the trail, too. Puss's old flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) is after it, and you know what they say about fury and a woman scorned. Another criminal type, Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and his crew also want that Wish.

But, of course, as in any fairy tale journey, finding it won't be easy. Puss is acutely aware of his mortal state - he's being stalked by a dark-clad wolf who might be a bounty hunter or might be Death himself (hardly a spoiler when you see him).

The animation style changes in striking ways, becoming stylised, almost like anime at times.

The voice cast - with some big names - is very capable and it's fun to hear Banderas sing as well as ham it up as the (usually) debonair Puss.

All the members of the audience - of various ages - in the Dendy cinema in which I saw it seemed to have a good time - it even held the attention of the youngest ones, which isn't always a sign of quality but is a relief.