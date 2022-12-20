Great Lakes Advocate
Santa comes to Hallidays Point this Christmas Eve

December 21 2022 - 7:00am
Santa will be putting his sleigh aside and hitching a ride with the Diamond Beach RFS as he visits Hallidays Point this Christmas Eve. Picture by RFS.

For everyone in the Hallidays Point area, keep an eye out this Christmas Eve as you might just see Santa on a fire truck.

