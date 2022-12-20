The sun gods shone down on Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry last night, Monday, December 19 for the 47th annual carols in the park.
Hundreds rugged up against the unseasonably cold December weather for an evening of Christmas carols and entertainment from the Great Lakes Band and members of the Tuncurry Public School choir.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast, this year's carols was the second time the event was held at Harry Elliott Oval.
Rotary president, Barry Levick was delighted with the roll-up following a week of uncertain weather and last week's cancellation.
"It is obviously a gamble with the weather, but we wanted it to go ahead," Mr Levick said.
"It's important to keep these events rolling."
With the exception of COVID years, the carols has never been cancelled.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.