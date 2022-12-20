Great Lakes Advocate

Hundreds put on their finest singing voices for carols in the park

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun gods shone down on Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry last night, Monday, December 19 for the 47th annual carols in the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.