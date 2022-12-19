The Black Head Carols in the Park returned on the weekend for an evening of music and family entertainment that was enjoyed by all.
Held at Wylie Breckenridge Park, Black Head, those who gather for the event were treated to sparkling renditions of Christmas carol favourites.
While there was no doubt about the quality of the performances, unfortunately audience numbers were down on predictions due to the inclement weather on the day.
"The crowds were back probably 250 to 300 people on last year," event organiser, Alan Tickle said.
"It was a great time but the number of families were certainly lower than last year due to the weather.
"The program was excellent and people enjoyed themselves, we're just hoping for better weather next year."
The weather aside, the performers put on a remarkable show for all.
The line-up included Nic Burton, George Hoad, Clare Wright, Will Night, Paul Eade, Raelene Brown, Paul Vandersuelt, John Clucas, Alan Tickle, and of course, the delightful Kiddies Hut.
Music was supplied by the Manning Valley Concert Band, while the host for the evening was Anthony Zanos.
A good time was had by all, and hopefully next year's event will see a return to the larger crowds of the past with some better weather.
