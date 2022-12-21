Remember Avatar? James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi fantasy film is, in dollar terms, the highest grossing film ever. But it's been a while since we were introduced to Pandora and the blue Na'vi folk who inhabit it. Will audiences still care enough to turn out in droves for this film and the multiple other sequels Cameron has planned?
I thought I was going into a 2D screening at Dendy but it turned out to be 3D so, with specs placed carefully over specs, I settled down for three-and-a-half hours of what looked like another very elaborate, very expensive animated feature, as the first one did.
The first thing to note about this movie is that it is LONG. Make sure you visit the loo beforehand. Avatar ran about three hours including ads and trailers but this one is even longer. Cameron seems to be suffering from the same problem Peter Jackson often has with bloat: the film drags slightly at times and, like The Return of the King, there's ending after ending after ending. Can there be too much of a good thing? Yes. Yes there can.
The first movie dealt with the "Sky People" (ie humans) coming to the moon Pandora to mine a substance called unobtanium (oh please). This time, things on Earth have deteriorated to the point that humans are returning to colonise the place. But don't expect Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) - once a human marine, now permanently in his Na'vi avatar and chief of the Omatikaya tribe - to meekly accept this.
Jake has raised a family with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaa). They have sons Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, who played this character's "mother" in the previous film), and daughter Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), as well as Miles (Jack Champion), known as Spider, a human boy who was left behind on Pandora. Jake is leading guerrilla attacks against the humans.
Leading the human encroachment is Colonel Miles Quaritch's (Stephen Lang) avatar, who has his clone's memories and gung-ho attitude and is gunning for Jake. Spider is captured by the humans but refuses to reveal Jake's whereabouts, even under torture.
Jake decides he and his family should leave to protect the others in the tribe (noble, but of questionable efficacy) and they end up with the Metkayina reef people (who are green rather than blue) who help them despite concerns for safety (and some mocking of the newcomers' hybrid heritage). There are some problems settling in but also some high spots - one of the best sequences in the film has Lo'ak pursued in the water by one beastie before being saved by an even bigger one, with which he develops a bond. It's not spoiling anything to say that the family's move is only delaying the inevitable fight between the humans and the Pandorans.
Unlike Avatar, Cameron has a few credited co-writers this time. Titanic showed Cameron as a better director than screenwriter, particularly when it came to dialogue. The previous Avatar had the novelty of building a new world even if influences like Dances With Wolves were apparent. The additional writers here don't help and might even have made things worse. Apart from the excessive length, the script is full of cliches, with scenes and dialogue and characters reminiscent of everything from teen movies - how many times does Sully's adventurous son disobey his commands and get reprimanded? - to Cameron's own Titanic. And there are some hard to swallow elements, like Spider not being restrained while with Quaritch.
The motion-capture-created animated characters don't conquer the problems of the uncanny valley - those eyes are rather creepy.
But despite its excessive length and other shortcomings, this is an entertaining way to spend a morning (or an afternoon, or an evening). It often looks spectacular - in particular the water effects, always a challenge in animation, are excellent.
It's taken a while for this sequel to be made - Puss in Boots, itself a spinoff from the Shrek movies, came out in 2011. But this new film was worth the wait: while it's no classic, it's beautifully made and fine holiday fare for the family, with plenty of jokes and references for parents as well as adventure and comedy for the kids. But there's also a serious undertone and a well-integrated if hardly subtle message or two.
Cats, as we know, have nine lives. But so cavalier is the bold adventurer Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) that he loses count. In a funny montage early in this film, he's shocked to be told he's on his last life and it gives him pause (no, not paws - he already has those).
Reluctantly, he decides it's time to renounce his swashbuckling ways and retire. Puss buries his costume and sword and joins the feline menagerie of Mama Luna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). He soon becomes fat and bewhiskered in this cushy environment, but he's not happy - and certainly not desperate for the company of an overfriendly dog (Harvey Guillén) who's disguised himself as a cat.
It's not easy to escape one's past, however, and the criminal family of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo) come looking for him. They find his "grave" and let slip the existence of a Wishing Star they are seeking. Overhearing this, Puss thinks he can use it to get his lives back.
Puss reclaims his kit and, accompanied by the eager dog - who eventually is known by the name Perro - he sets off on his quest.
But there are others on the trail, too. Puss's old flame Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault) is after it, and you know what they say about fury and a woman scorned. Another criminal type, Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and his crew also want that Wish.
But, of course, as in any fairy tale journey, finding it won't be easy. Puss is acutely aware of his mortal state - he's being stalked by a dark-clad wolf who might be a bounty hunter or might be Death himself (hardly a spoiler when you see him).
The animation style changes in striking ways, becoming stylised, almost like anime at times.
The voice cast - with some big names - is very capable and it's fun to hear Banderas sing as well as ham it up as the (usually) debonair Puss.
All the members of the audience - of various ages - in the Dendy cinema in which I saw it seemed to have a good time - it even held the attention of the youngest ones, which isn't always a sign of quality but is a relief.
Warning: some of the themes and action are slightly on the intense side, something to consider with young children (whose ability to deal with such things varies considerably - you be the judge).