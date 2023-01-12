MidCoast Council has approved a development application (DA) to construct a tourist and visitor accommodation centre at Diamond Beach.
However, the Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel - the State government's process of reviewing planning proposals - refused a rezoning proposal.
The original plan for the 4.38ha site on Diamond Beach Road, which is zoned tourist/visitor accommodation, was to construct permanent dwellings.
The site will be developed into 48 lots to accommodate 42, two-storey, 3-4-bedroom town houses, a central communal recreation facility, swimming pool, parking, barbecue and outdoor eating areas, roads and infrastructure to support the project.
The DA was supported by the majority of councillors.
"I am certainly not anti-development and I think our area needs a significant amount of sustainable development but that development has to be thoughtful, it has to be considered and to a large extent we need to respect the views of our community," Cr Epov said.
"I note out of 62 submissions 60 were against this particular proposal," he said.
Dheera Smith, who opened debate against the project told councillors she believed the DA had to be refused, even if the developer took it to court.
"I believe there is a case now to support a possibility which would support an environmental stand against this proposal," Cr Smith said.
"This proposal is one of the few that will be coming to this part of Diamond Beach which is just around the corner of the Saltwater reserves and the national parks.
"We know from the last fires that the workers from the SES and the fire service RFS were really concerned about getting people out of Diamond Beach."
"Although I am in favour of medium density housing in the right place, this is not the right place for such a housing situation; it is not a tourism place they're after they're looking to make it permanent residents and it is not the place for it."
Everyone has a right to move to this area, David West said.
"One of the problems we have in regional Australia is a lack of GPs," Cr West said.
"There has been a 15.29 per cent lowering in GPs since 2019, 19,000 GPs will leave in the next five years; the only reason GPs will come to the area is if there is a population to support them, the only reason you can have services available in the area is that the population can support them," he said.
"Each private residence you create causes money to be spent in the local area, its good for service stations, it's good for shopping.
"Diamond Beach might be isolated but you have Hallidays Point with a shopping centre - it's no further from my house where I go shopping in Taree than it is from Diamond Beach to Hallidays Point.
"And the more development in the area the more likely roads will be improved.
There are many attributes to the development that will contribute to the social fabric of Diamond Beach, Red Head, Hallidays Point and that environment."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said there would be an economic benefit to the community as Diamond Beach would be desirable for tourists
"That is going to help the Diamond Beach commercial area and also help the commercial area of Black Head, and as those increase tourists to the area are looking to use those services
He said 30 per cent or 18 lots only were available for permanent residents.
"The rest is dedicated to tourism purposes so there certainly is not an overdevelopment of the site."
Hallidays Point Community Action Group (HPCAG) spokesperson, Barbara Richardson was concerned the conditions of consent did not include any provision for a turning circle for buses and large trucks at the end of Diamond Beach Road.
"This is a surprising omission by council staff given the lack of public parking, garbage collection and an adequate turning circle for buses and garbage trucks given the intended growth for this area."
The group also was disappointed council did not adopt the National Light Pollution Guidelines for Wildlife.
A development this close to the coast should address the impact of new lighting on wildlife, especially marine turtle hatchlings, seabirds and migratory seabirds, she said.
"HPCAG will ask council to consider the adoption of these guidelines as a council policy for all developments throughout the LGA that are within 0.5km of the coast."
She said Coffs Harbour, Sunshine Coast and Waverly councils had already addressed this issue.
