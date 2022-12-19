Great Lakes Advocate

Will it be sunny on Christmas Day? Weather set to be a Christmas cracker in the Great Lakes

December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT IS time to dust off the cricket bats and sun hats - backyard barbecues and celebrations by the beach are officially back on as temperatures around Australia are set to warm up on Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.