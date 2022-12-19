Great Lakes Advocate

Ensuring safer beaches this summer

By Anne Evans
December 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief instructor, Jim Wills, Anthony Grosvenor, Charlotte Grosvenor, Zachary Fidock, Peter Hotchkins, Dylan Kinkade, Sam Wilkinson, assistant instructor Ric Brennan, and Forster SLSC president John Quinn. Picture Anne Evans.

Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quinn, has congratulated members who recently gained a range of awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.