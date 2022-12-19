Forster Surf Life Saving Club president, John Quinn, has congratulated members who recently gained a range of awards.
John said without the selfless volunteers who take up surf life saving, and the dedication, skill and qualifications of the training personnel, surf clubs would not be able to staff patrols to ensure the enhanced safety of residents and visitors on our local B\beaches.
Award recipients were Alan Fidock with the Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Crew Certificate while Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) award receivers were Riley Brown, Ryan Brown, Anthony Grosvenor, Charlotte Grosvenor and Jarrah Verdich.
The final group of awardees was successful in qualifying for multiple certificates: Bronze Medallion, IRB Crew Certificate, First Aid Certificate and Advanced Resuscitation Techniques Certificate. These recipients were Zachary Fidock, Peter Hotchkins, Dylan Kinkade, and Sam Wilkinson.
These members can now be placed on beach patrol rosters to become part of an iconic Australian tradition which keeps swimmers safer on our beaches.
With nearly 190,000 members and more than 300 affiliated surf lifesaving clubs, Surf Life Saving Australia represents the largest volunteer movement of its kind in the world.
