Restricted access to Forster Main Beach facilities

Amenities behind the Forster Surf Life Saving Club building at Forster Main Beach will be closed for the first part of this week.
The closures which began yesterday evening, Sunday, December 18, will affect the walkway past the surf club, the male amenities block, and the grassed area and shower at the rear of Beach Bums Café.
The facilities will reopen in time for the Christmas holiday period later this week.
The closure is required as part of the demolition of the old club house that is being undertaken by the Forster SLSC to allow for work to start on the construction of a new surf club building.
The demolition has identified asbestos in the old building which will be removed under the appropriate safety requirements from today, Monday, December 19.
Members of the community are asked to co-operate with directions from construction crew and signage, and remain well away from the site.
Alternative amenities are located at Forster Ocean Baths, 260 metres north along North Street and at the Little Street bus stop, 300 metres south along Beach Street.
The construction of a new surf life saving club is part of the community's vision in the Forster Main Beach Precinct Masterplan.
To view the plan for the precinct, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/forster-main-beach-masterplan.
