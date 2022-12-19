Slow down and look out for children during these holidays to help reduce child pedestrian injuries and fatalities across the region is the message from MidCoast Council.
Signs urging motorists to Slow Down, Kids Around will begin appearing around beaches, parks and other busy recreational locations.
The signs, part of the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation, are being erected to remind motorists to be extra careful while driving during the holidays.
Central Coast couple, Michelle and David McLaughlin founded Little Blue Dinosaur after tragically their four-year-old son, Tom was killed in a pedestrian accident.
A central aim of Little Blue Dinosaur is to help make holiday time safer for children by using visual reminders for drivers and parents.
"Children don't fully comprehend the dangers on our roads and they are still developing the ability to safely cross the road," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
Children don't fully comprehend the dangers on our roads and they are still developing the ability to safely cross the road.- MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco
"That means it's our responsibility as adults to look out for them," Mr Dimarco said.
Land transport accidents are the leading underlying cause of death in Australia for the 1-14 age group, according to The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
Adults are advised if they have children in their care, hold their hand when near a road, car park, or any place where vehicles may approach.
Children have a more limited awareness of the presence of traffic and the speed and distance of oncoming vehicles.
"Holiday time is a busy period for our region," Mr Dimarco said.
"With additional traffic around, and both drivers and pedestrians who may be unfamiliar with the area, it's critical we all take care of our most vulnerable pedestrians - children."
For more information about the Hold My Hand Campaign, road safety tips and educational resources for children, visit www.littlebluedinosaur.org.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.