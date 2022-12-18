Great Lakes Advocate

St Clare's High School HSC results

December 19 2022 - 10:00am
Taj Simpson is St Clare's High 2022 Dux.

St Clare's High School at Taree had much to celebrate with the release of the Higher School Certificate (HSC) last week.

