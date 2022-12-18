St Clare's High School at Taree had much to celebrate with the release of the Higher School Certificate (HSC) last week.
According to the limited contact the school had had with students last Thursday, December 15, the 2022 Dux was Taj Simpson with an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank of 96.9.
Other students who shared their results with the school were Seren Everingham 96.45, Georgia Rourke 95.95, Thomas Fidock 95.70, Haley Patel 94.60, Charles Pitt 93.30, Bradley Brincat 93.15 and Zaiden Theophanous 92.00.
The Year 12 drama (five band 6 and one band 5) had their whole class nominated for OnSTAGE, a selection of exceptional performances from HSC drama students.
Cassidy Donovan, Lucas Drury, Taj Simpson, Georgia Rourke, Cooper Twemlow and Medinah Well's group performance, "The Able Fable", was nominated, as well as Cooper, Taj and Georgia's individual performances.
"This is an outstanding achievement for these students," principal Peter Nicolls said.
The 2022 HSC examination results have, again, been very rewarding for St Clare's High school students, Mr Nicholls said.
We are excited for our young people as they begin the next phase of their lives- Principal Peter Nicholls
The cohort of 67 students was rewarded with 28 band 6 and 86 band 5 grades with outstanding results in: English advanced, mathematics extension 2, mathematics advanced, studies of religion 1, studies of religion 2, physics, chemistry, personal development and physical education, community and family studies, drama, visual arts, music 1, industrial technology, Spanish beginners and French beginners.
Mr Nicolls said of the 67 students in the class of 2022, many students received early offers to university, which they have already accepted, while other students have achieved results which will allow them to take up offers which will be made by universities in the coming weeks.
St Clare's also saw a number of students accept traineeships, apprenticeships, TAFE pathways and employment opportunities.
Students have also been accepted into the armed forces for a GAP year or permanent placement.
"Congratulations to our HSC class of 2022 on their excellent results which are a fitting reflection of their efforts and dedication to their studies during two years of great upheaval and change.
"I particularly want to thank our students for their resilience and good humour throughout the year and our excellent staff for their diligence and sustained effort to deal creatively with the challenges COVID-19 has created in the educational environment.
"Congratulations also to parents and caregivers of St Clare's who have supported the young people and the school so enthusiastically throughout the year.
"We are proud of our students, parents and staff and the St Clare's tradition of achievement in the HSC, and excited for our young people as they begin the next phase of their lives."
Mr Nicholls said according to data from the Daily Telegraph (December 15), St Clare's is the best ranking school overall in the local area and the highest ranking school in the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese in terms of ATARs and HSC results.
"In closing, I am proud to say that the vast majority of our HSC cohort has achieved results which will enable them to pursue their post secondary school goals."
