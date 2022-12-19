On Sunday, December 18 Forster Main Beach was covered with happy and excited youngsters who were enjoying a fun-filled morning with activities to celebrate the Christmas period.
Favourites included the slip 'n slide, giant water pistol competitions, giant parachute and relay activities, both in the water and on the sand.
During these activities, Santa made his appearance in a uniquely Australian fashion.
He arrived in an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) rather than his traditional sleigh, much to the delight of the assembled nippers and other beach goers.
After his IRB entry, Santa spoke to the Nippers before presenting each with a surprise party pack.
The surf club's side-by-side 4-wheel drive vehicle then transported Santa from the beach and the nippers, and their families, moved to the grassed area behind Beach Bums restaurant to enjoy a sausage sizzle, drink and party food which was supplied by the families and sponsors.
Forster nippers have now gone into recess for the Christmas-New Year break, returning on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Although essentially a beach safety program, nippers' programs also provide opportunities for children to participate in surf sports with two events being held during the nippers' break.
The first is the Fast 5 Carnival at Black Head Beach on Sunday, January 7, 2023.
This event involves surf sport athletes entering five events which are held in quick succession.
The second carnival is the Oakberry Acai NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships on One Mile Beach, Forster, which will again be hosted by Forster's Cape Hawke Surf Club following the successful staging last year.
This event will run from Friday, January 27 until Sunday January 29, 2023.
These championships are open to clubs outside the Newcastle-to-Illawarra corridor and second only to the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships in size.
Attendance is anticipated to include about 1500 competitors, 200 officials and around 4,000 spectators.
