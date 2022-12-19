Great Lakes Advocate

A morning of fun-filled activities on the beach

By Anne Evans
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 7:00am
On Sunday, December 18 Forster Main Beach was covered with happy and excited youngsters who were enjoying a fun-filled morning with activities to celebrate the Christmas period.

