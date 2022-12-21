THE Forster-Tuncurry area could have three clubs playing in two premier league football competitions next year.
Southern United has been accepted into the Newcastle Zone League 2.
This follows the collapse of the Coastal Premier League.
In its place Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) hopes to start a Zone Premier League, similar to the competition that existed before the formation of the CPL.
FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher expected there would be one or possibly two clubs from the Great Lakes in the ZPL, as was the case in the Football Mid North Coast Premier League when Wallis Lake and Tuncurry-Forster were involved.
Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman concedes this will test the playing depth in the area.
"It is a big call,'' he said.
"We're looking to travel south to Newcastle with the area's best players, and at the same time our local community clubs are being asked to consider fielding sides in a local competition.
"It would really test the playing stocks in the Great Lakes region for sure.''
He said the Southern United playing group was consulted about a move to Newcastle.
"We spoke about it as a group not long after the season finished,'' he said.
"There were already whispers that some of the North Coast clubs weren't overly happy with how the CPL was run, and we had to start to consider what our options might be if the worst case scenario unfolded.
"I want to make it clear though we were fully committed to playing in CPL and it was hugely disappointing to see the competition disbanded after only one full season.
"That said, the enthusiasm expressed by the players for a crack at Newcastle was very encouraging.''
However, Newman said the Ospreys were also hoping to attract players from other areas of the zone and possibly further afield.
"I'd hope there are players in the zone who can see this is the first step towards us playing at the highest level possible in our federation,'' he said.
Southern United travelled more than any other club in the CPL.
Newman said the club would also spend plenty of time on the road playing in Newcastle
"We will be playing in Zone League 2.
"This is where we must start given that we have only a first and reserve grade side.
"We will be playing metropolitan clubs like Barnsley, Cardiff City, Kahiba, Lambton Jaffas, and Mayfield, and also some more regional clubs like Medowie and Kurri Kurri, along with Bellbird and Branxton.
"I watched the highlights of one of this year's semifinals, and the standard of the league is good.
"The longest away trip will be to Bellbird, which from Forster is two and a quarter hours drive.
"In CPL our furthest trip was to Northern Storm which was two and three quarter hours.
"Medowie is the closest away match at one and a half hours, and seven of the nine away trips are under two hours.
"I guess the big attraction for the players is that Newcastle is more of a "destination" for them in many ways.
"Plenty have family or friends living there, and are very familiar with the region.
The Hunter Valley venues like Kurri Kurri and Bellbird might be incorporated as part of a weekend away in that fine part of the world.''
The club conducted trials last month and Newman said more will be organised now that the club has been accepted into Newcastle.
"We may need to look at some more now we know that we're playing in a totally different comp,'' he said
Full pre-season training will probably start mid-January.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
