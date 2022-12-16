Great Lakes Advocate

Ingenia Gardens residents donate Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter

December 17 2022 - 7:00am
Ingenia Gardens residents have generously donated four Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter. Picture supplied.

The residents of Ingenia Gardens retirement village at Taree have embraced the season of giving, generously donating four Christmas hampers to Great Lakes Women's Shelter, Forster

