Learn how to make your home pool safe this summer and help reduce tragic drowning deaths to zero.
That's the message from Royal Life Saving Australia which is seeking to stem the statistics on preventable deaths of children in home swimming pools.
Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in children under five.
Children can drown quickly and silently, often without making any noise or splashing.
Non-fatal drownings can result in permanent disability.
Swimming pools account for the majority of infant drownings.
Before buying or using any type of home pool, make sure you know the latest laws and safety precautions that apply to it.
A swimming pool is anything that can be filled with water to a depth of 30cm or more and is used for swimming, wading, paddling or any other human aquatic activity. This includes inflatable pools bought at places like supermarkets.
A pool fence or gate in disrepair can easily provide a child with unsupervised access to a pool.- MidCoast Council liveability and sustainable development executive manager, Gary Mead
All such pools need to meet strict Australian laws requiring registration as well as approved, properly maintained fencing.
"Fences deteriorate over time," MidCoast Council liveability and sustainable development executive manager, Gary Mead said.
"A pool fence or gate in disrepair can easily provide a child with unsupervised access to a pool," Mr Mead said.
"Now's a great time to check, fix and maintain your home pool and surrounds."
Council can help you ensure your home pool meets safety requirements.
For any pool with a depth capacity 30cm or greater, you need to:
When using your pool, remember children must be supervised by an adult at all times - that means your total attention, with no distractions such as mobile phones.
Make sure you're always within arms' reach of any child under five years of age.
