A man was airlifted from a cruise ship to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle overnight, Thursday, December 15, following a medical episode.
Aged in his 60s, the man was stabilised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care paramedic team before being winch extracted from the boat.
The ship was located approximately 30 kilometres off the coast of Seal Rocks in deteriorating weather at the time.
The man is in a serious but stable condition.
