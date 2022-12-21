Great Lakes Advocate
Dazzling display of Christmas lights throughout the Great Lakes

December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Christmas lights bring joy to thousands

Members of the community are being invited to hop on the Christmas lights trail across Forster Tuncurry, enjoy the magic and help support kids with cancer.

