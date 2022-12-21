Christmas lights bring joy to thousands

Members of the community are being invited to hop on the Christmas lights trail across Forster Tuncurry, enjoy the magic and help support kids with cancer.
Taking centre stage is Tops Entertainment and Midcoast Woodfire Pizzas business owner, Robert Peacock who promises his Bells Close, Forster will bring a smile to everyone's faces.
My wonderful display is bigger and brighter this year, Robert said.
"I love this time of year."
Robert has been decorating and lighting up his house for the past five years, and while he admits it is a lot of work the look of joy on the faces of youngsters and their parents is worth every hour of the work.
"I just like all the wonderful colours," he said.
Robert extended his thanks to all his and Santa's helpers and for supporting his Facebook page.
"We have more than 1.3K likes.
"I wish you all a safe Christmas and enjoy the new year."
Christmas lights can be found in
Forster:
Tuncurry:
Cape Hawke and Forster Keys:
Failford and Darawank:
Hallidays Point:
Before heading off home, pop into Calamas Place, Forster and drop off a small donation at the Grinch clock. Money raised will be donated to research into children's cancer.
