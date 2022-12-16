We welcome visitors to our region, however it's important their actions do not negatively impact on the natural environment or the wellbeing of residents, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell says.
Mr De Sell assured locals council would continued to support residents and at the same time educate tourists during the busy holiday season with rangers to focus on law breakers.
"The Mid-Coast is a very popular holiday destination, attracting millions of tourists every year," he said.
"We know the vast majority of people will behave appropriately and will treat the environment and our community with respect."
Council will work closely with Manning Great Lakes Police District officers and the National Parks and Wildlife Service to ensure visitors understand and comply with regulations relating to holiday activities such as camping, driving and the disposal of rubbish.
"Rangers will be out and about and will be focusing on anyone illegally camping or parking, driving on beaches without a permit, or dumping rubbish," Mr De Szell said.
Visitors are reminded that camping in tents or recreational vehicles is only permitted at designated sites.
Accommodation can be difficult to find in the summer holiday season, Mr De Szell said.
For that reason, holiday makers should book prior to arrival, he said.
Failure to find accommodation is not an acceptable reason for illegal camping.
Vandalism, such as graffiti or deliberately defacing public or private property may result in criminal charges.
Parking near popular destinations such as certain beaches can be difficult.
However, parking illegally, such as across driveways or in places marked as no parking zones will result in fines and towaways.
While driving on some beaches is allowed, a permit is always required.
These permits help ensure that drivers will use the beach in a responsible manner and are aware of beach driving rules.
A permit can be obtained from MidCoast Council at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Sport-and-recreation/Beaches/Driving-on-beaches.
It is illegal to drive on the beach without a permit.
"We hope visitors and the community will do the right thing so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable holiday period."
If you see an issue in your area, report it to council https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Contact-us/Report-an-issue.
Report emergencies to NSW Police.
