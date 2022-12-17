Rare Holden to reach half a million dollars

An extremely rare 1996 Holden HSV VS GTSR is going up for auction this weekend and is set to reach half a million dollars under the hammer.
This iconic car is build number 14 but is one of only three made with the factory optimised sunroof.
It presents in excellent condition inside and out and has been stored in its own temperature controlled Carcoon by the current custodian and is finished in the rare XU3 Yellah.
"There are only two other cars with the sunroof option, those being build #001 which Lloyds sold for $1 million last year at auction and the second one is said to have sold for $700k with 5000kms on the clock," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officers, Lee Hames said.
"This is the third and final vehicle and is set to reach bids exceeding half a million dollars as the kilometres on the clock are a little higher," Mr Hames said.
The car and compendium have been personally signed by John Harvey and the vehicle includes all receipts since the day of original purchase, original compendium, and the original GTSR jacket that was sold with the car from new.
