Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
December 17 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rare Holden to reach half a million dollars

An extremely rare 1996 Holden HSV VS GTSR is going up for auction this weekend and is set to reach half a million dollars under the hammer.

Local News

