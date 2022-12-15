Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council is urging members of the community not to feed resident dingoes

December 15 2022 - 12:00pm
WARNING: Please don't feed the dingoes

It's a reminder MidCoast Council regularly has to send out into the community: "Please don't feed the dingoes".

