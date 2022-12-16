As far as a double amputee goes, 70-year-old Mick Healey is relatively independent.
He lives unassisted, drives a modified car, goes fishing and gets around town on an electric scooter.
However, that self-sufficiency has been somewhat eroded recently through lack of access to suitable toilet facilities at Stockland Forster Shopping Centre.
For the past three months one of the two disabled/all accessible toilets has been out-of-service due to a malfunction with the electric door.
Simply put, Mick has been unable to maneuver his electric scooter around the tight corners into the facilities.
"It's like doing a 20-point turn, and then you have to do another 20 point turn to get out of there."
Mick had contacted centre management about the situation on several occasions, only to be told to use the alternative facilities, and there was no plan in the near future to fix the toilets.
"I spoke with (centre management) downstairs and they said they were not fixing the toilet and to use the one near Coles," he said.
"That's all they said."
There was no apology or offer of assistance, Mick said.
Living just half a kilometre from the centre, Mick said he could duck home in an emergency.
But, it was a long process from getting out of the scooter and back into his wheel chair and then back on the scooter before heading back to the shops once again.
Everyone should be able to access public toilet facilities, Mick said.
He did not accept a muted apology and statement issued this week from a Sydney-based Stockland spokesperson, after being contacted by the Great Lakes Advocate.
"Stockland is committed to making our centres as accessible and inclusive as possible, which involves listening to feedback from our customers, working with disability allies and experts, and reviewing opportunities to improve across all our shopping centres.
"We apologise to Michael for his recent experience.
"Due to a delay on parts needed to repair the motorised door, the disabled toilet has been out of service for the past month.
"It's expected to be fixed next week.
"We have a new independently certified 'changing places' room and toilet available."
However, the spokesperson failed to understand the 'changing places' room and toilet was the facility Mick has been unable to access.
"We will use Michael's feedback to investigate if the dimensions of this new space require further adjustment for use with a mobility scooter."
Mick is understandably annoyed the centre can't find 'a couple of hundred dollars to fix the door' after reading Stockland made a statutory profit of $1.3 billion for the year to June 30, up by 25 per cent.
"I reckon it's only a problem with the door and it's a solenoid."
And, he questioned if the door would be fixed by next week - just before Christmas.
"They will not be doing it next week it will be done in the next 12 months."
Before losing both his legs the former North Sydney and Manly rugby league professional player stood at 195cm in his boots and weighed in at 107 kilograms.
A pack-a-day smoker, Mick began slowly losing what he described as 'bits and pieces' of his body after knocking and cutting his finger, which became infected.
He was diagnosed with buerger's disease, a condition which caused blood vessels to swell, preventing blood flow and causing clots to form.
This can lead to pain, tissue damage, and even gangrene (the death or decay of body tissues).
He has been a strong advocate for disability services and until the merger of the former Great Lakes, Greater Taree and Gloucester councils, Mick was a member of a disability access committee.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
