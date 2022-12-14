Southern United gets the green light to play in Newcastle

Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United Football Club has been given permission to play in a Newcastle-based competition in 2023.
This was confirmed on Wednesday December 14.
The club made application to play in Newcastle following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League.
Football Mid North Coast's board earlier this week cleared the way for Southern United to make application to play in Newcastle. Board chairman Lance Fletcher said word came through on Wednesday that this had been successful.
He described it as a 'great result for the zone.'
It's understood the Ospreys will play in a Premier League 2 competition. This will be a promotion and relegation league.
Southern United played in the Coastal Premier League for the first time this year and made the first grade grand final. The Ospreys were also semi-finalists in reserve grade.
Mr Fletcher hopes Southern United's successful application would open the way for a club in the northern section of Football Mid North Coast to eventually play in Newcastle.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.