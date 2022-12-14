Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United Ospreys take flight to Newcastle

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United gets the green light to play in Newcastle

Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United Football Club has been given permission to play in a Newcastle-based competition in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.