Golden football opportunity

TO borrow from Dickens, it has been the best of times and the worst of times for 16-year-old footballer Jake Herival from Forster.
The best of times: He's off to England on January 17 as part of the West Ham UK development tour.
Jake will be one of 50 young players from around Australia who will spend a fortnight in the UK with the West Ham Youth Academy.
This includes training sessions and games while the group will also get to see West Ham play Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) game.
They'll also spend time in Manchester staying at Bolton Wanderers Stadium, then head to Scotland before flying home
However, it has been a roller coaster few months for Jake, his parents, Lauren and Jake McCarthy and his three siblings.
"We had a house fire on September 27, we'd just got home from Southport, where Jake was attending the final selections for the tour,'' Lauren said.
The lower section of the house was badly damaged while Lauren's car was written off.
"The kids lost all their cricket gear and all their sports gear along with Jake's gym equipment," she said.
"Then we got notification in October that Jake had been selected (to go to the UK).
"We said 'oh my god, we can't knock that opportunity back.' "
The family has been house hopping since the fire and don't expect to return to their Raffia Place residence until at least March.
Jake's journey to the UK started mid-year when he attended a two day clinic in Port Macquarie.
From there he was selected to attend a national camp at Southport High School in mid-September when the squad for the UK was selected.
Jake wasn't sure about his chances of making the trip, but now he can't wait to get on the plane.
He's been overseas once, to Bali, but this will be a whole new experience.
He'll also leave the heat of the Australian summer for the English winter.
"It's going to be cold I guess,'' he said in something of an understatement, but added that doesn't faze him.
Jake only started playing football three years ago.
"I'd wanted to play soccer for a while so I signed up with all my siblings,'' he said.
He's turned out with Great Lakes Vikings but next season he hopes to get a run with Southern United.
Jake plays striker, entre attacking mid or on the wing.
Playing football professionally interests him and he reasons the tour can only assist in that endeavour.
He's also a handy batsman with Great Lakes in the T2 cricket competition and he's sixth on the list of leading run scorers this season, with 212 at 53.
Jake will miss some cricket while he's in the UK, but said that's a small price to pay for what will be a priceless football opportunity.
