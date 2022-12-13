Great Lakes Advocate

Review: Violent Night sees Santa trying to save a family from mercenaries

By Ron Cerabona
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • MA15+, 102 minutes
  • 2 stars
Santa Claus (David Harbour) uses "naughty" words in Violent Night. Picture Universal Studios

This thriller feels like someone recalled the endless "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" debate and thought that mashing up the Bruce Willis classic with Home Alone and one of the many cynical portrayals of Santa Claus would make for a can't-miss hit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.