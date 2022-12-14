They're feeling the joy of Christmas at Sunrise Village Advertising Feature

Sunrise Village was in the Christmas spirit with a superb annual Christmas Concert held recently. Picture is supplied.

The Sunrise Village staff and community love to get into the Christmas spirit and this year has been no exception.



"For any residents or staff whose family and friends may live far away, we love to be able to share the spirit with them," said Kimberly Aird, who is the assistant village manager at Sunrise in Tuncurry.



"We have such a lovely family atmosphere and Christmas is a special time at Sunrise."

The Sunrise community rallied together for the annual Christmas concert performed by the Sunrise Choir.



This is a joyous Christmas party for the residents with a special visit from Santa, according to Kimberly, and this year they even had a decorating competition.