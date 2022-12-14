Great Lakes Advocate

Dave Webster hit 11 boundaries in his 86 ball stay at the crease

December 14 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Webster hits out during his innings of 92 for Great Lakes Dolphins in the T2 clash at Wingham.

AN aggressive 92 by Dave Webster paved the way for Great Lakes Dolphins to defeat Wingham Manning Freight in the Manning T2 cricket clash played at Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.