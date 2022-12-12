Six things you need to know before getting a backyard pool

There are many factors to consider before you purchase a backyard pool. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Pools are a great way to enjoy the summer months, but they also require a lot of maintenance and care. Before you install a pool in your backyard, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

You will need to make sure that the pool is installed by a professional. This will ensure that the pool is properly sealed and that all of the necessary safety features are in place.

There are several other factors to consider as well before you purchase a backyard pool, which you may not have considered before, including fencing regulations, the size of your yard, the type of pool, cost of installation and maintenance, insurance, and level of commitment.

Fencing regulations

When it comes to choosing a fence for your pool, there are a lot of factors to take into account.



First and foremost, you need to make sure that the fence is tall enough to deter curious children from trying to climb over it. You also want to choose a material that is durable and easy to maintain.

For example, PVC fencing panels are an excellent choice for pool fences because they are both strong and weather resistant. In addition, PVC panels are typically less expensive than other types of fencing materials.

Before you can even think about installing a backyard pool in Australia, there are a number of fencing regulations that you need to be aware of as well.



First and foremost, any pool that is capable of holding more than 300mm of water must be surrounded by a fence that is at least 1200mm high. This is to prevent young children from accessing the pool area without adult supervision.

In addition, the boundary fence between your property and your neighbour's must be at least 1800mm high if it is located within 2m of the pool. If the fence is further away than 2m, then it only needs to be 1500mm high.



These regulations are in place to help keep everyone safe, so make sure that you are familiar with them before installation begins.

With so many factors to consider, it's important to consult with an expert before making your final decision. A professional can help you weigh the pros and cons of different fencing materials and choose the option that best meets your needs.

The size of your yard

A pool takes up a considerable amount of space, and you need to make sure you have enough room for the type of backyard pool you want.



Otherwise, you may have to settle for a smaller pool or even an above-ground pool. In addition to the physical size of the pool, you also need to take into account the surrounding area.

You need to leave enough space around the pool for deck chairs, lounge chairs, and other outdoor furniture. You also need to make sure there is enough space for people to walk around the pool. Otherwise, your yard will feel cramped and uncomfortable.



When planning for a new pool, be sure to take into consideration the size of your yard and the surrounding area.

The type of pool

Before installing a backyard pool, it is important to consider the type of pool that best fits your needs and budget.



There are many different types of pools, including in-ground, above-ground, and inflatable pools. In-ground pools are the most permanent and largest type of pool.



They can vary in size and depth, and they can be customised with features like slides and waterfalls.

Above-ground pools are less permanent than in-ground pools and come in a variety of sizes. They are typically less expensive than in-ground pools, but they may require more maintenance.



Inflatable pools are the least permanent type of pool. They are typically small and can be deflated for easy storage.

Inflatable pools are a good option for families with small children or for anyone who wants a pool that is easy to set up and take down.



No matter what type of pool you choose, be sure to consider the cost of installation, maintenance, and repairs before making your final decision.

Cost of installation and maintenance

Installing a pool can be expensive, and you'll also need to factor in the cost of ongoing maintenance, such as chemicals and regular cleaning.



In addition, pools require a significant amount of water, which can increase your water bill.

However, pools can also provide numerous health benefits, such as improved cardiovascular health and increased muscle strength.



They can also be a great place to relax and enjoy time with family and friends. If you're considering installing a pool, it's important to weigh the costs and benefits to ensure it's the right decision for you.

Insurance coverage

Check with your insurance company to see if they offer any discounts for homeowners with pools. You may also need to purchase additional liability coverage to protect yourself in case someone is injured in your pool.



Homeowners insurance typically covers accidental injuries that occur on your property, but there may be limits on how much coverage you have.

If you have a pool, it's important to make sure you have adequate coverage in case of an accident. Otherwise, you could be left high and dry financially if someone is hurt on your property.



Talk to your insurance agent about your options and make sure you are adequately covered before you take the plunge and install a pool.

Commitment level required

Owning a pool is a big responsibility. In addition to regular maintenance tasks, you'll also need to ensure the safety of everyone who uses it.



Before you invest in a pool, make sure you're prepared to make this commitment. Ask yourself if you're prepared to handle the following tasks:

Maintaining the water quality: This includes testing the pH levels and chlorine levels regularly, as well as Shock treatments

Cleaning the pool: This involves skimming the surface, vacuuming the bottom, and brushing the walls

Inspecting and repairing the equipment: This includes checking for leaks, fixing broken parts, and keeping an eye on wear and tear

Ensuring safety: This means making sure the pool is fenced in and that there is a lifeguard on duty when people are using it

If you're not prepared to handle these responsibilities, then owning a pool may not be right for you. However, if you are willing to make the commitment, then a pool can be a great addition to your home.



Finally, you will need to familiarise yourself with the local pool laws and regulations. This includes understanding the requirements for fencing and other safety features.

