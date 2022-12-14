FOOTBALL Mid North Coast (FMNC) chairman, Lance Fletcher remains confident there'll be a Great Lakes presence in the revamped Zone Premier League (ZPL) in 2023.
Mr Fletcher maintains the ZPL will have a minimum of eight clubs, playing first and reserve grade.
However, he did say there could be consideration to single grade clubs, including Pacific Palms and Hallidays Point, should the zone not get enough applications.
The ZPL will replace the Coastal Premier League following this competition's collapse after North Coast Football clubs withdrew support earlier this month.
The zone will revert to the FMNC Premier League that was in play up to 2019.
The CPL started in 2020 and lasted three seasons.
Two Great Lakes clubs, Wallis Lake and Tuncurry-Forster were involved in the previous FMNC premier league.
However, Football Mid North Coast this week cleared the way for Southern United to apply to play in Newcastle.
Southern United was formed to play in the CPL and has no intention in nominating for the ZPL, club president, John Mansour said.
Mr Fletcher believes there are enough players in the Great Lakes area to support Southern United, should the club gain admittance to Newcastle, along with two clubs playing two grades in the ZPL.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.