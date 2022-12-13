Great Lakes Advocate

The beacons have been sited at Diamond, Tuncurry and Boomerang beaches

Updated December 13 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safety beacons have been erected at Diamond, Nine Mile (Tuncurry) and Boomerang beaches.

Four new Emergency Response Beacons (ERBs) across the Lower North Coast will ensure heightened safety for beachgoers this summer as the rollout of the lifesaving technology by Surf Life Saving (SLS) NSW continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.