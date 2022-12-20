Competitive board riders returned to the beach earlier this month for the first Live Like Toby memorial since COVID put a stop to the event three years ago.
It was awesome to see teams come together again in memory of the late Toby Flew, co-organiser, Damian Pink said.
"Over the years the event has gained an increase in popularity, providing an opportunity for some of our talented East Coast surfers, not only to come together for a worthy cause but also to celebrate and remember a local legend," he said.
Hosted by Forster Boardriders, the family friend event brings the local surfing community together to remember their mate Toby and to raise much needed funds for the oncology unit at Forster Private Hospital.
This year's competition, at South Boomerang Beach, attracted 85 competitors (10 women and 75 men) ranging from 14-50 plus years, from across the region, Newcastle and Queensland for the 7am start.
"The high tide provided some clean solid, right handers.
"As the tide and the temperature dropped, the 3-4 foot south east right hander began to reel off down the bank making the run back to the marshalling area just that little bit harder."
A retro tag team event on 'old school' single and twin fins, the men's swellions event was won by Curt Champion, Andrew Hills, Jack Mcnamara, Joss Mcnamara, Harry Mcnamara, while the women's jupiter & johnnie event was taken out by Melissa Sherringham, Halli Pink, Leila Salt, Gemma Lawton, Zahara Stringer.
"This is one of the greatest days of my life," Andrew Hills said.
"Big shout out to all the judges who give their time on the day; Mick Shuman, Danny Godwin, Mullet, Adam salt, and Nick Coglam, who spend up to eight hours judging," Damian said.
The first event was held in 2015 to commemorate Toby Flew, who was a surfer, friend and loved member of the local community.
"His presence was captivating and a smile that lit up a room," Damian said.
"He was taken from us way too early after a battle with cancer.
"He had a passion for life - family, friends and particularly the ocean - that's what we have tried to replicate with the comp and that's why it is called Live Like Toby."
