Live Like Toby memorial surfing even returns to the beach for the first time in three years

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Competitive board riders returned to the beach earlier this month for the first Live Like Toby memorial since COVID put a stop to the event three years ago.

