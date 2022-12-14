FOOTBALL Mid North Coast has endorsed Southern United's application to play in a Newcastle competition in 2023.
The FMNC board met earlier this week where the matter was discussed.
"We've given them approval,'' FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher said.
"We're feeling pretty positive,'' Southern United president, John Mansour said.
"Apparently the Newcastle clubs are in agreeance, but we're just waiting for that confirmation," he said.
"But Football Mid North Coast was probably the main hurdle because this has been tried before and failed because they didn't endorse a club going to Newcastle.
"They wanted to keep the competition here as strong as possible.''
He is confident there'll be enough players in the Great Lakes area interested in going to Newcastle.
Mr Mansour added that players from outlying areas may also be keen and will be made welcome.
"We spoke to the group that we've got while there's also a couple of others who are now based in Newcastle but who want to play for us,'' he said.
"We've had two trials inviting expressions of interest to play with us - that's when we thought we were going to be in the CPL (Coastal Premier League).
We're trying not to compete against existing clubs, that's one of the reasons we didn't want to play in the zone league.- Southern United president, John Mansour
"We already have a few faces. There's a lot of kids from here now playing in Newcastle. They're travelling to train twice a week and then again to play on weekends.
"This might give them another option.
"I'm 90 per cent sure that we're all good.''
Mr Mansour revealed the Ospreys would meet with Great Lakes and Tuncurry-Forster clubs soon.
"We've been partnering with those two clubs to help them provide a pathway for kids to play in a better competition.
"We're trying not to compete against existing clubs, that's one of the reasons we didn't want to play in the zone league,'' he said.
Mr Mansour understood the Ospreys would play in division three if accepted into Newcastle.
"It's promotion or relegation and this is the starting point,'' he said.
"It's bit of a learning curve for us, we won't know until we try.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
