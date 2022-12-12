Great Lakes Advocate

Residents disappointed they will lose their Great Lakes holiday home

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock

Pacific Palms Caravan Park owner, John Morley has admitted he could have told some permanent/casual/long term on-site caravan owners there were no plans to erect additional holiday cabins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.