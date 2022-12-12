Pacific Palms Caravan Park owner, John Morley has admitted he could have told some permanent/casual/long term on-site caravan owners there were no plans to erect additional holiday cabins.
Mr Morley was responding to a claim by two owners they were being evicted unfairly.
Earlier this month eight permanent/casual on-site residents were given 90 days notice to vacate the premises.
Mr Morley and manager wife, Sophia have submitted a development application (DA) to MidCoast Council to erect additional cabins to replace the loss of existing van sites following a change in government legislation.
"When we bought the park 30 years ago a lot of the vans did not comply with legislation," Mr Morley said.
"Earlier this year council asked for separations to be complied with."
Mr Morley explained vans had to be sited 2.5 metres apart.
As a result of this local government regulation we lost sites, he said.
At the same time he explained travelling van sites were more profitable than the 125 permanent/casual sites and planned to included an additional four sites to the existing four.
Mr Morley said the park had undergone major improvements during the past three decades.
"When we bought it there were eight cabins, which were not sewered.
"Now we have 21 cabins, 19 of which have ensuites.
"We will continue to develop the park."
Mr Morley described the situation as a 'storm in a teacup'.
Before becoming a long-term resident two years ago, Simon Leach asked if Mr Morley planned to develop the area in the future.
The reply was no, Mr Leach said.
"Another person bought his 12 months ago for $34,000 and was very adamant about compliance and if they planned to develop as he lost a van at the Oasis a few years ago," he said.
Mr Leach said the situation was both disappointing and heartbreaking for both his family and other long-term residents, many of whom were generational owners.
They have been enjoying their holidays with their children, and now their children are bringing their children here, he said.
"We are losing family time; we love the area which is just one and a half hours drive from home."
"We all feel duped."
Mr Leach and his supporters plan to put together a petition, and enjoy their summer school holidays at Elizabeth Beach.
He said owners received eviction letters on December 5 under the Holidays Park Act 2002 NO 88 Part 7 Division 3 clause 40.
"He is within his rights to do this however under the same act section 46A A park owner must not, in purported compliance with any requirement of this Act, give to any occupant or prospective occupant any information that the park owner knows to be false or misleading in a material particular.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
