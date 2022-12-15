Meet Baxter, a soon-to-be three years old Australian Kelpie and December's Mustang and Co, Tuncurry Pet of the Month
Eighteen-year-old Lucinda Cilia had been working on a one-month work placement at a South Australian sheep station when she received a much wanted surprise 'welcome home present', a 12-week -old pure-bred Kelpie, Baxter.
"Before I travelled home my parents drove over picked up Baxter from Mildura and surprised me with the Kelpie I had been asking for for years," she said.
About to turn three on January 5, the much loved dog was named in memory of her aunty who at one time worked for the iconic Australian boot company Baxter in Goulburn.
"Baxter is such a kind natured dog just like most Kelpies, such a softy," Lucinda said.
"Most of my friends say that he's a one of a kind Kelpie since he gets puffed out after a couple throws of fetch."
Renowned for their innate ability to 'herd' just like his rural Kelpie cousins, Baxter is quite at home nosing Lucinda's parent's chicken flock into and out of their pens, while at the same time loves a run on the beach with his best mate Kovu the Brittany.
"When it's raining he does his best to not walk on the wet grass, he will hop along the edge of the concrete if he needs to go to the toilet.
"And, my favourite thing about Baxter would be when I drop my tailgate he jumps straight in and knows we're off on another adventure."
Lucinda said Baxter was her number one, and he'll always be her best mate.
Baxter loves his homemade treats from BK Treats, roo jerky and beef liver.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
