Great Lakes Advocate

Baxter loves to herd chooks but hates wet grass

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baxter is December's Mustang and Co Pet of the Month. Pictured supplied.

Meet Baxter, a soon-to-be three years old Australian Kelpie and December's Mustang and Co, Tuncurry Pet of the Month

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.