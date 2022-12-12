Great Lakes Advocate

Mike Parsons chairman of Northern NSW Football

December 12 2022 - 1:30pm
Mike Parsons is the new chairman of Northern NSW Football.

Mike Parsons from Taree has been elected chair of the Northern NSW Football board following an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, December 9.

