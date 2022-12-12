Mike Parsons from Taree has been elected chair of the Northern NSW Football board following an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, December 9.
Joining Parsons is Mark Trenter, deputy chair, Lisa Evans, Lauren Edwards, Paul Sandilands and David Willoughby.
Mr Sandilands also is a councillor on MidCoast Council.
Mr Parsons is a former chairman of Football Mid North Coast.
He is positive about the opportunities presented by a change in leadership at the member federation.
"We wish to thank the members of Northern NSW Football for their vote of confidence last night,'' he said.
The new Northern NSW Football Board will come together shortly to start planning for season 2023, future structure and direction of football within northern NSW.
"At this stage it is business as usual, we have excellent staff within Northern NSW Football and much of the planning for 2023 is complete," Mr Parsons said..
We are prioritising grassroots football development and I'm confident we can get more people from juniors through to seniors at a local club next year.- Mike Parsons
The new board have indicated their intentions to work with the football community to prioritise:
Grassroots football:
Reassessment of development pathways:
The opportunity to harness football's renewed popularity following the FIFA World Cup is not lost on Mr Parsons.
"The Socceroos have shown Australia is a genuine football nation and we plan to use this excitement to get more people playing our game,'' he said
"There is much for our football community to be excited about going into 2023.
"We are prioritising grassroots football development and I'm confident we can get more people from juniors through to seniors at a local club next year."
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher congratulated both Mr Parsons and Mr Sandilands.
"This is a great thing,'' he said.
"Mike and Paul will be a big loss from my board, but we have some good young people who are keen to step up.
It's win-win.''
Mr Fletcher said clubs will be contacted to find replacements on the FMNC board.
