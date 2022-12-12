Great Lakes Advocate

Nippers will take a break from next weekend until early February

By Anne Evans
December 12 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weather last Sunday, December 10 was outstanding for going to the seashore with Forster's Main Beach and Bullring Ocean Baths all very busy including nipper groups being highly engaged in a range of activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.