The weather last Sunday, December 10 was outstanding for going to the seashore with Forster's Main Beach and Bullring Ocean Baths all very busy including nipper groups being highly engaged in a range of activities.
Conditions attracted a large number of beach-goers who were understanding of the nippers' need for space to complete their training both on the sand and in the water.
Enthusiasm, and enjoyment were high with visitors being impressed with the skills on display.
Nipper age manager, Grant Fleming, stressed how important it was for youngster in this region to acquire the life-long surf awareness and water safety skills which the Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) junior activities program teaches.
Skills taught to nippers include communication between life savers.
Signals can either be sent from shore to lifesavers in the water or from water to shore.
This is undertaken by signals involving arms, or flags, being placed in various positions.
These signals have been universally adopted by Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) and the International Life Saving Federation.
As nippers progress up through the age groups, they are introduced to more complicated signals.
It was the older groups last Sunday who were revising all signals.
They were also practicing rescue techniques.
Team managers reported that the day further enhanced team culture which is required for successful life saving.
Meanwhile, younger nippers enjoyed completing obstacle courses on the sand aimed at increasing agility and strength before transitioning to the Bullring for board paddling and water flags.
Forster SLSC chief training officer and patrol captain, Jim Wills, was on hand last Sunday to explain first aid techniques and the importance of resuscitation skills.
Jim's wealth of knowledge and experience continues to be invaluable to these eager young people and to the older club members on active surf patrol.
All clubs in the Lower North Coast Branch of SLSA are justifiably proud of the role and commitment of patrol captains, such as Jim Wills, the nipper age managers, and the water safety officer who all serve to ensure that the nippers' program can continue to be delivered.
None of them wanted to stop. They would have kept riding all day if they could have.- Under nine age manager, Nova Grosvenor
Forster's under nine age manager, Nova Grosvenor, reported that her group had its initial lesson on mini-rescue boards in the surf.
All members successfully completed their first 'big paddle' out beyond the breaking waves and back to the beach.
Nova said: "None of them wanted to stop. They would have kept riding all day if they could have."
The under eight age manager, Mandy Brooks, explained her young group enjoyed developing and refining their proficiencies in the surf sports event, beach flags.
Like the under nines, they also practiced mini-rescue board paddling techniques, although they were limited to doing so in the calm waters of the Bullring.
These under eight nippers additionally participated in discussions regarding beach safety and surf consciousness.
Forster nippers will celebrate a Christmas-New Year break after next weekend as they take a schools' summer vacation pause until they resume on Sunday, February 5.
