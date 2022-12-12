Man facing hefty fines for assault and vandalism

A 22-year-old man is facing a $5500 fine after forcing his way into licensed premises and later refusing to leave the scene after being asked to.
Police were called to the Hallidays Point premises on Friday night, December 9.
Police will allege the man assaulted three people and caused damage to a number of walls in the premises.
Later that night - about 11.20pm - police located and arrested the man.
He was taken to Forster Police Station and charged with failing to quit licensed premises, assault on three separate people, malicious damage at the premises and hinder/resist police in the execution of their duty following an incident at the police station.
He was refused bail and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday morning where he was conditionally bailed to appear before Forster Local Court in January.
His female companion will be issued with a $550 infringement for her alleged part in the incident.
It's the festive session, but please if your refused entry, told to leave, then you must comply, a Manning Great Lakes Police District spokesperson said.
"If you're not happy with the decision then our suggestion is comply, and follow up the incident with the management of the premises in the days following."
