Great Lakes Advocate

Police were called to Hallidays Point on Friday night following reports of assault and vandalism

Updated December 12 2022 - 11:26am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man facing hefty fines for assault and vandalism

A 22-year-old man is facing a $5500 fine after forcing his way into licensed premises and later refusing to leave the scene after being asked to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.