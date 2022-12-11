Great Lakes Advocate
Forecast rain throughout today has forced organisers to postpose tonight's Forster Tuncurry carols

Updated December 12 2022 - 11:06am, first published 10:40am
Forster Tuncurry Carols will be held next Monday. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Organisers of this year's Forster Tuncurry carols are not going to allow showers to rain on their parade.

