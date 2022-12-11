Organisers of this year's Forster Tuncurry carols are not going to allow showers to rain on their parade.
While tonight's event will not go ahead, all is not lost.
Instead this popular event will be held at Harry Elliot Oval, Tuncurry from 6.30pm, next Monday, December 19 with the traditional line-up of entertainers, school choirs, song sheets, glow sticks, drinks and a barbecue.
Lower Midcoast Rotary organiser, Lance Fletcher said while he was disappointed carols would not go ahead tonight, it would be held rain, hail or shine next week.
"If we have inclement weather we have booked the Tuncurry Memorial Hall," Mr Fletcher said.
With rain forecast for much of the day, Mr Fletcher said the decision to postpone the event was the right one.
