AN aggressive 92 by Dave Webster paved the way for Great Lakes Dolphins to defeat Wingham Manning Freight in the Manning T2 cricket clash played at Wingham.
Webster hit 11 boundaries in his 86 ball stay at the crease. He looked set to post the three figures until he was trapped in front for 92.
His innings was the mainstay of the Dolphins 8/220 from the 40 overs.
Webster was supported by Jake Herivel (33) and Riley Webster (27).
Herivel and Riley Webster then made early inroads for Great Lakes when Wingham's run chase started.
The home side slumped to 5/81 at one point, with the Dolphins in charge. However, big hitting Jade Stace gave them some hope. He smashed 14 boundaries and a six in making 100 before retiring. Stace faced just 61 deliveries.
Wingham's innings finished at 8/179.
Riley Webster finished with the best bowling figures for the Dolphins. His eight overs cost just 9 runs and he took 3 wickets.
PACIFIC Palms bowler David Balaam tore through the Wingham Australian Hotel batting for Pacific Palms in the clash at Palms.
Balaam claimed 5/20 and Simon Miller 3/18 as Palms restricted Wingham to 79 in 18 overs, vindicating the decision to bowl after winning the toss.
Palms did have hiccups in reply and were 5/42 at one point. However, an unbeaten 22 from Nicholas Montague helped steer the side to victory. Keaton Murray was not out on 8, Palms losing six wickets on the way to overhauling the score.
Manning cricket is now in recess until Saturday, January 14.
Taree United is the clear leader in T2 going into the break on 48 points. Pacific Palms, Bulahdelah and Old Bar Tavern follow on 36, with Great Lakes Dolphins on 30, Wingham Manning Freight 24, Taree West 21 and Wingham Australian Hotel 9.
