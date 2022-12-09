Great Lakes Advocate

Hall of fame Wayne Bridge's last official role as Group 3 chairman

By Mick McDonald
December 9 2022 - 3:00pm
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge will be stepping down at the December 15 annual meeting. His last official duty as chairman will be tonight at the hall of fame induction.

GROUP Three Rugby League chairman, Wayne Bridge will oversee his last official duty tonight, Friday, December 9 when the Group Three Hall of Fame induction is held at the Wingham Services Club.

