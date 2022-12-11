Great Lakes Advocate

Council has been working with the community to develop a 10-year action program to protect the health of the Manning River

December 11 2022 - 12:00pm
Department of Planning and Environment environmental technical, Michael Orr monitoring the Karuah River. Picture supplied.

An interactive museum and family fun day was held yesterday, Saturday, December 10 to celebrate the MidCoast Council release of its annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card.

