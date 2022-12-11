An interactive museum and family fun day was held yesterday, Saturday, December 10 to celebrate the MidCoast Council release of its annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card.
Water sampling is undertaken every summer across the Mid-Coast region's six major catchments.
The results improve council's understanding of their overall health.
It also helps us understand patterns, trends and cycles of our waterways, MidCoast Council water quality and estuary co-ordinator, Prue Tucker said.
In 2022, estuaries were impacted by the large amounts of rain during the summer sampling period.
Of the sites sampled, nine maintained their grade from 2021.
Five locations dropped a grade and only three improved their grade.
"We're continuing to see report card grades being influenced by the amount of run-off from the catchment, Department of Planning and Environment scientist, Rebecca Swanson said.
"The wetter than average sampling period resulted in a decrease in water clarity and increased algal growth," Dr Swanson said.
"La Nina was in effect during the 2021-22 summer and the large amount of rain increased sediments and nutrients.
"However, the majority of our systems maintained their grade.
These results are a reminder of the importance of setting strategic priorities for our waterways.- MidCoast Council water quality and estuary co-ordinator, Prue Tucker
"This shows the resilience of the estuaries and their ability to cope with extreme conditions."
The report card results also help us measure the success of many water quality projects undertaken by council, the community and delivery partners, Mrs Tucker said.
"These results are a reminder of the importance of setting strategic priorities for our waterways," she said.
"Managing our waterways helps to protect their environmental, social, cultural and economic values for the future.
"We have been working with our community to develop a 10-year action program to protect the health of the Manning River.
"The program takes a holistic approach.
"It recognises that what happens upstream impacts the estuary.
"Its primary focus is addressing the impacts of land-use on water quality and ecosystem health."
A similar program is now being developed for the Mid-Coast southern estuaries.
To see the full results and find out more about the project visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reportcard
The Report Card is funded by the MidCoast Council environmental rate and supported by the State government through its Coast and Estuary Program and the Department of Planning and Environment.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.