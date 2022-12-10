If you happen to stumble upon a snake while out and about this summer, don't fear, they're probably just looking for a cool place to take a break from the heat like the rest of us.
That's the word from Taree snake catcher and proprietor of Reptile Dysfunction, Brenton Asquith, who is regularly called to people's homes to remove these uninvited guests.
"In summer they're trying to get away from the heat, on the really hot days especially," Brenton said.
"They want to be about 30 to 33 degrees (Celsius), and they can get that within a couple of minutes in the sun, but when it gets really, really hot, then they start looking for shade and venture into houses, under houses, on decks - that sort of stuff."
According to Australian Geographic, Australia has about 170 species of snakes, many of them highly venomous.
just stand dead still, because if they don't see you move they won't consider you a threat and they'll generally just move on- Brenton Asquith
However, death is rare from snake bite, due to the development of anti-venom and the fact that in most cases, snakes would much rather avoid human contact wherever possible.
In fact, if you're confronted with a snake, the best thing to do is, well, nothing.
"Try and keep still. If you're within two metres you just want to stay still as you can or move slowly backwards," Brenton said.
"Get a couple of metres distance and then you can move quicker.
"Snakes react more to movement than anything else, so if they see fast movements, they interpret that as a threat and that's when they want to defend which is why they bite."
But what if you're even closer?
"If you're very close you want to just stand dead still, because if they don't see you move they won't consider you a threat and they'll generally just move on," Brenton said.
While snakes will do their best to avoid any confrontation with humans, should the worse case scenario eventuate, there are some simple rules to follow. Namely, apply a compression bandage, remain as still as possible, and get transported to the nearest hospital as soon as you can.
"It's best to have snakebite kits with you if you're going for a walk; a good pressure bandage that you can do up tight," Brenton said.
"(If bitten) bandage it from the tip of the limb - the toes or fingers - all the way up to the top, meaning the groin or shoulder.
"And then immobilise it. Don't move, don't walk; get someone to carry you to the car or call an ambulance and get taken out of there."
Hopefully your summer is serpent-free, but should you find yourself in trouble, stay calm and follow the suggested measures.
The poisons information centre advises the following first aid measures for snake bite.
