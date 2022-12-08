Learning centres across the Mid-Coast region have received $50,000 from the State government's Community Building Partnership Program.
Funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including Nabiac and District Preschool, Wingham Preschool and Delhuntie Park Youth Care, Bulahdelah.
Half of the funding will go to Nabiac Preschool for the construction of a purpose built office.
The $25,000 also will be put towards the installation of solar electricity to improve sustainability.
Delhuntie Park Youth Care will receive $10,263 to upgrade its Pinnacle Trailer which will be sandblasted, re-engineered and re-sprayed, while Wingham Preschool will receive $15,000 for the fit out of a therapy room, volunteer meeting room, staff room, mobile preschool kitchen and playgroup.
Visiting Nabiac to announce the funding, Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell congratulated the successful organisations.
"This funding is an investment in Myall Lakes' young people as it will improve facilities that will benefit students and children for years to come," Mrs Mitchell said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help to create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive outcomes, which is exactly what Community Building Partnership Program is all about."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it began in 2009 and this year 23 projects received $400,000 within the Myall Lakes.
Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
