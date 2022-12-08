Great Lakes Advocate

Nabiac Preschool allocated $25,000 towards new purpose built office

December 9 2022 - 10:00am
Sarah Mitchell presents a cheque to Nabiac preschool director, Karen Potts. Picture supplied.

Learning centres across the Mid-Coast region have received $50,000 from the State government's Community Building Partnership Program.

