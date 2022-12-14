Here are three things that Christmas tells us about God. Advertising Feature

Christmas really is a chance to celebrate something good, something deep, and something real. It's a chance to celebrate someone: Jesus Christ, Gods gift to us.

My three kids are pumped about Christmas. We do all the good stuff - put up a tree, give and receive gifts, and eat yummy food. And we do all that because we're celebrating Jesus' birthday and remembering that He's God's amazing gift to us.

Here are three things that Christmas tells us about God.

1. God knows what it's like to be one of us. Jesus was no ordinary baby, he was the Son of God, God in human form. He grew up and experienced life just like we do. So whatever we're going through, God can empathise with us. He knows what life is really like.

2. God wants you to know what He's like. Jesus said: "If you've seen me, you've seen the Father". Jesus came to reveal God to us and to show us what He's like: powerful, holy, and full of compassion. God might feel distant, but God hasn't abandoned us or wants to remain a mystery. He wants to be known.

3. God is the gift we really need. The only thing that can ultimately satisfy our deepest longings is God Himself. Deep down, we all have a desire to be fully known and deeply loved. God knows all about us, even the grubby stuff, and He loves us enough to die for us, to pay the penalty for our sins, so we can be forgiven and restored to a right relationship with Him.

God bless, and Merry Christmas