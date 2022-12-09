Great Lakes Advocate

Larry and Cara Fulton open their hearts and wallets for needy children

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 9 2022
Christmas 2022 has yet to arrive, but Larry and Cara Fulton have already begun to buy, wrap and label gifts for 2023.

The proverb: 'It's better to give than receive" certainly rings true for Forster couple, Larry and Cara Fulton.

