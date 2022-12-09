The proverb: 'It's better to give than receive" certainly rings true for Forster couple, Larry and Cara Fulton.
For the past three years this generous couple has been buying, wrapping and distributing Christmas gifts to charities and organisations across the Great Lakes and Manning Valley for youngsters who would not otherwise have a 'happy' Christmas.
Their project began during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires which tore a path of destruction through the South Coast after Christmas and isolated thousands of locals and holiday makers in Batemans Bay.
Touched by the utter devastation and loss suffered by so many just before the festive season, the couple went out and bought 280 children's presents from local outlets, packed their car and headed for the fire zone.
When we caught up the local Country Women's Association (Batemans Bay) branch in the hall they were gobsmacked, Larry said.
I watch him wrap the presents and I see how much joy it gives him.- Cara Fulton
Last Christmas they decided to keep their gift giving local, donating 230 presents to Homebase, a not-for-profit youth services and outreach program based in Tuncurry.
Last month Larry and Cara began distributing this year's collection of 601 presents across the Manning Great Lakes for children aged from three months to 10 years old.
"I took 120 to Forster Police Station for them to distribute, 90 to the (Great Lakes) Women's Shelter, 120 to Manning Base Hospital emergency department and 270 to Homebase," Larry said.
Larry hoped gift distribution via Forster police would result in a more positive relationship between police and some local youngsters.
"They are the frontline and we don't see the things police see.
"They do a lot of good things with kids that we don't know of."
All gifts are wrapped in colourful Christmas paper, and labelled for either a girl or boy and suitable ages.
Present wrapping begins immediately after gifts are bought, generally before the present year's gifts are distributed.
"I watch him wrap the presents and I see how much joy it gives him," Cara said.
Funded entirely from the couple's own wallet, about 10-15 gifts are bought every week throughout the year.
And, occasionally Larry can grab a bargain from either Big W or Kmart.
Mindful of the important 'shop local' message, Larry keeps his gift purchasing within the Manning Great Lakes areas.
"But, you have to look around, and I try o buy educational things."
A personal carer and domestic cleaner with Tuncurry-based social enterprise, Helping Hands empathy for the less fortunate comes naturally for Larry,
"I love helping other people; it is an important think in my mind, and it is what I like to do."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
