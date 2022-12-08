Great Lakes Advocate
Police

The teenager has been missing from his Nabiac home since last night

Updated December 9 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
UPDATE: Has anyone seen Juztun Ward?

UPDATE:

Local News

